Breneman scores lone TD; Colgate beats New Hampshire, 10-3

September 8, 2018 9:39 pm
 
DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Grant Breneman plunged over from a yard out early in the second quarter for a touchdown that proved to be the difference in Colgate’s 10-3 win over News Hampshire on Saturday.

The game is a rematch of a 2015 FCS playoff game. Colgate won that game in Durham, 27-20.

Breneman engineered a seven-play, 63-yard drive that included a fourth-down, 12-yard completion to Nick Diaco that gave the Raiders a first down at the New Hampshire 27. On the ensuing play, however, Breneman’s pass was picked off in the end zone by Evan Horn to end the threat.

The Wildcats turned the ball over at their own 19 and Breneman nosed in for the score eight plays later.

The teams traded second-quarter field goals and neither team managed to score in the second half.

James Holland carried 18 times for 104 yards for Colgate (2-0) and Breneman completed 8 of 18 passes for 84 yards and an interception.

Christian Lupoli completed 14 of 24 passes for 133 yards for New Hampshire (0-2).

