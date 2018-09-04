Brewers 11, Cubs 1

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Almora cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .291 Baez 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .297 d-La Stella ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .272 Rizzo 1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .283 De La Rosa p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Maples p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Duensing p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Gore lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Bryant lf-rf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .277 Happ rf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .240 Bote 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .248 Zobrist rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .306 Norwood p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Contreras c 3 0 0 1 0 2 .261 Davis c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Montgomery p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .111 a-Schwarber ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .237 Kintzler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Caratini 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .243 Russell ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .259 Totals 31 1 5 1 1 10

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Cain cf 1 2 1 0 4 0 .310 Lyles p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 e-Thames ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .223 Nottingham c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Yelich rf 4 0 1 2 1 1 .315 Broxton cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .197 Aguilar 1b 2 0 0 2 1 1 .274 Braun lf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .252 Perez 2b-rf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .264 Shaw 3b 3 2 0 0 2 0 .240 Kratz c 2 1 0 1 1 1 .252 Albers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Arcia ss 5 3 3 0 0 1 .220 Miley p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .227 b-Santana ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .250 Knebel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Schoop ph-2b 1 0 1 3 0 0 .240 Totals 32 11 10 8 9 8

Chicago 010 000 000— 1 5 3 Milwaukee 010 113 32x—11 10 1

a-lined out for Montgomery in the 5th. b-singled for Miley in the 6th. c-out on sacrifice fly for Knebel in the 7th. d-struck out for Baez in the 8th. e-struck out for Lyles in the 8th.

E_Baez (12), Russell (15), Caratini (1), Arcia (14). LOB_Chicago 6, Milwaukee 11. 2B_Bote (7), Happ (17), Cain (24), Yelich (29), Arcia 2 (10). RBIs_Contreras (47), Yelich 2 (85), Aguilar 2 (95), Kratz (20), Schoop 3 (51). SB_Cain (26), Perez (11). SF_Aguilar, Kratz, Schoop. S_Zobrist.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Bote, Russell, Gore, Davis); Milwaukee 6 (Braun 2, Perez 2, Miley 2). RISP_Chicago 0 for 8; Milwaukee 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Almora, Norwood, Aguilar, Yelich. GIDP_Norwood, Yelich.

DP_Chicago 1 (Baez, Russell, Rizzo); Milwaukee 1 (Arcia, Schoop, Aguilar).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montgomery, L, 4-5 4 2 2 1 3 5 78 3.76 Kintzler 1 2 1 1 0 0 17 4.64 De La Rosa 1-3 2 3 2 0 0 12 4.08 Maples 0 0 0 0 2 0 21 13.50 Duensing 1 1-3 1 3 3 2 1 26 7.82 Norwood 1 1-3 3 2 2 2 2 40 6.43 Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Miley, W, 3-2 6 3 1 1 0 5 96 2.12 Knebel 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 4.79 Lyles 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 4.41 Albers 1 1 0 0 1 0 13 7.02

Maples pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Maples 2-2, Duensing 3-0, Norwood 2-2. HBP_Miley (Rizzo), Montgomery (Kratz), Maples (Aguilar). WP_Montgomery. PB_Contreras (8).

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:20. A_37,269 (41,900).

