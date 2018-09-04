Brewers 11, Cubs 1

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Almora cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Baez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|d-La Stella ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Rizzo 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|De La Rosa p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Maples p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Duensing p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Gore lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Bryant lf-rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|Happ rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Bote 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|Zobrist rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Norwood p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.261
|Davis c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Montgomery p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|a-Schwarber ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Kintzler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Caratini 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Russell ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|1
|10
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cain cf
|1
|2
|1
|0
|4
|0
|.310
|Lyles p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|e-Thames ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Nottingham c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Yelich rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.315
|Broxton cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|Aguilar 1b
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|.274
|Braun lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Perez 2b-rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Shaw 3b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.240
|Kratz c
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.252
|Albers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Arcia ss
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Miley p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|b-Santana ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Knebel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Schoop ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.240
|Totals
|32
|11
|10
|8
|9
|8
|Chicago
|010
|000
|000—
|1
|5
|3
|Milwaukee
|010
|113
|32x—11
|10
|1
a-lined out for Montgomery in the 5th. b-singled for Miley in the 6th. c-out on sacrifice fly for Knebel in the 7th. d-struck out for Baez in the 8th. e-struck out for Lyles in the 8th.
E_Baez (12), Russell (15), Caratini (1), Arcia (14). LOB_Chicago 6, Milwaukee 11. 2B_Bote (7), Happ (17), Cain (24), Yelich (29), Arcia 2 (10). RBIs_Contreras (47), Yelich 2 (85), Aguilar 2 (95), Kratz (20), Schoop 3 (51). SB_Cain (26), Perez (11). SF_Aguilar, Kratz, Schoop. S_Zobrist.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Bote, Russell, Gore, Davis); Milwaukee 6 (Braun 2, Perez 2, Miley 2). RISP_Chicago 0 for 8; Milwaukee 3 for 11.
Runners moved up_Almora, Norwood, Aguilar, Yelich. GIDP_Norwood, Yelich.
DP_Chicago 1 (Baez, Russell, Rizzo); Milwaukee 1 (Arcia, Schoop, Aguilar).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery, L, 4-5
|4
|2
|2
|1
|3
|5
|78
|3.76
|Kintzler
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|4.64
|De La Rosa
|1-3
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|12
|4.08
|Maples
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|21
|13.50
|Duensing
|1
|1-3
|1
|3
|3
|2
|1
|26
|7.82
|Norwood
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|40
|6.43
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miley, W, 3-2
|6
|3
|1
|1
|0
|5
|96
|2.12
|Knebel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|4.79
|Lyles
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|4.41
|Albers
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|7.02
Maples pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Maples 2-2, Duensing 3-0, Norwood 2-2. HBP_Miley (Rizzo), Montgomery (Kratz), Maples (Aguilar). WP_Montgomery. PB_Contreras (8).
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_3:20. A_37,269 (41,900).
