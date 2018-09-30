Brewers 11, Tigers 0

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Candelario 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .224 Jones cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .207 Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .298 Goodrum 1b-ss-1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .245 Mahtook lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .202 McCann c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .220 Lugo 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .213 Kozma ss 2 0 1 0 0 0 .217 b-Adduci ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .267 Hall p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Turnbull p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Hardy p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Reininger p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Castro ss 1 0 1 0 0 0 .300 Totals 33 0 7 0 1 10

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Cain cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .308 d-Saladino ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .246 Lyles p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Yelich rf-lf 2 2 0 0 2 2 .323 Perez lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .253 Braun lf 3 2 2 2 1 0 .254 Broxton cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .179 Shaw 2b 5 2 2 1 0 0 .241 Aguilar 1b 5 2 2 3 0 1 .275 Moustakas 3b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .251 Pina c 3 1 1 1 0 0 .252 Arcia ss 4 0 1 2 0 2 .227 Gonzalez p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .078 a-Thames ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .219 Guerra p 1 1 1 0 0 0 .114 c-Granderson ph-rf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .242 Totals 36 11 12 10 4 9

Detroit 000 000 000— 0 7 1 Milwaukee 200 101 61x—11 12 1

a-struck out for Gonzalez in the 5th. b-grounded out for Kozma in the 7th. c-singled for Guerra in the 7th. d-lined out for Cain in the 7th.

E_Goodrum (16), Moustakas (12). LOB_Detroit 7, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Castellanos (46), Kozma (4), Cain (25), Braun (25), Pina (13). HR_Aguilar (35), off Turnbull; Shaw (32), off Hall. RBIs_Braun 2 (63), Shaw (86), Aguilar 3 (108), Moustakas (95), Pina (28), Arcia 2 (30). SB_Shaw 2 (5). SF_Pina.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 5 (Candelario, Castellanos, Goodrum 2, Mahtook); Milwaukee 3 (Pina, Arcia, Saladino). RISP_Detroit 0 for 6; Milwaukee 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Turnbull. GIDP_Kozma.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Arcia, Aguilar).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Turnbull, L, 0-2 5 1-3 5 4 4 2 7 92 6.06 Hardy 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 18 3.56 Baez 1-3 2 3 3 1 1 15 5.02 Reininger 2-3 3 3 3 0 0 22 7.59 Hall 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 30 14.62 Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonzalez, W, 10-11 5 3 0 0 1 2 74 4.21 Guerra, H, 1 2 2 0 0 0 3 27 4.09 Lyles 2 2 0 0 0 5 29 4.11

Baez pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Hardy 2-1, Baez 2-0, Reininger 3-3, Hall 1-0. WP_Gonzalez.

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_3:15. A_41,848 (41,900).

