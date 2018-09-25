Brewers 12, Cardinals 4

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Cain cf 4 2 1 0 2 2 .311 Yelich rf-lf 6 1 2 6 0 0 .321 Aguilar 1b 5 2 3 1 0 1 .275 Broxton rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .184 Braun lf 5 2 2 3 0 1 .251 Soria p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — f-Saladino ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Perez ss-2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .253 Moustakas 3b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .250 Schoop 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .232 Knebel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Shaw 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Pina c 5 1 2 1 0 1 .252 Gonzalez p 2 1 1 1 0 1 .080 a-Santana ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .260 b-Thames ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .220 Cedeno p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Williams p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Woodruff p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 d-Arcia ph-ss 2 1 1 0 0 0 .223 Totals 45 12 15 12 4 9

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Carpenter 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .260 Adams 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .239 Martinez rf 4 0 2 0 1 0 .306 DeJong ss 3 0 0 1 0 1 .238 Ozuna lf 3 1 3 0 1 0 .280 Gyorko 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .268 Molina c 4 1 1 3 0 0 .267 Bader cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .268 Wong 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Gomber p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .211 Ross p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .195 Leone p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Wisdom ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .244 Shreve p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 e-Garcia ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .222 Mayers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Cecil p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 g-Sosa ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Totals 33 4 8 4 4 7

Milwaukee 200 410 023—12 15 0 St. Louis 000 310 000— 4 8 3

a-pinch hit for Gonzalez in the 5th. b-struck out for Santana in the 5th. c-singled for Leone in the 5th. d-lined out for Woodruff in the 7th. e-singled for Brebbia in the 7th. f-flied out for Soria in the 9th. g-struck out for Gallegos in the 9th.

E_DeJong (12), Wong (8), Adams (3). LOB_Milwaukee 10, St. Louis 7. 2B_Moustakas (33), Arcia (15), Martinez (29). 3B_Yelich (7). HR_Aguilar (34), off Gomber; Braun (17), off Gomber; Braun (18), off Mayers; Yelich (33), off Cecil; Molina (20), off Gonzalez. RBIs_Yelich 6 (104), Aguilar (105), Braun 3 (59), Pina (27), Gonzalez (1), DeJong (65), Molina 3 (74). SF_DeJong.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 5 (Cain 2, Aguilar, Braun, Arcia); St. Louis 3 (Gyorko 3). RISP_Milwaukee 4 for 9; St. Louis 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_Pina. GIDP_Gyorko.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Moustakas, Aguilar).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonzalez 4 3 3 3 2 2 69 4.34 Cedeno 0 1 1 1 1 0 7 2.48 Williams, W, 1-3 1 2 0 0 0 0 19 4.10 Woodruff, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 3.79 Knebel, H, 5 1 2 0 0 1 2 24 3.78 Soria 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 3.22 Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.35 St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gomber, L, 6-2 3 2-3 7 5 5 0 6 61 4.07 Ross 2-3 4 2 2 2 1 27 4.15 Leone 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 4.56 Shreve 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.86 Brebbia 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 24 3.24 Mayers 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 14 4.80 Cecil 1 2 3 3 1 0 17 6.89 Gallegos 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 3.97

Cedeno pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Williams 2-1, Ross 2-2, Leone 3-0, Cecil 1-0, Gallegos 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:29. A_38,051 (45,538).

