Brewers 4, Giants 2

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Panik 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .244 Slater rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .278 Longoria 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .244 Belt 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .260 Hundley c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .235 C.Shaw lf 3 0 0 1 1 1 .059 Hernandez cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .242 Hanson ss 3 1 2 1 0 0 .267 Holland p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .061 b-Pence ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .215 Strickland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Okert p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 31 2 5 2 2 13

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Cain cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .308 Yelich rf-lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .314 Aguilar 1b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .276 Braun lf 1 1 1 2 3 0 .255 Arcia ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .218 Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .238 Kratz c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .248 T.Shaw 3b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .242 Perez ss-2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .261 Pina c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .257 c-Granderson ph-rf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .248 e-Broxton ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .194 Anderson p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .093 a-Santana ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .249 Hader p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 d-Thames ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .222 Soria p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — f-Saladino ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .267 Jeffress p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 28 4 3 4 8 13

San Francisco 000 110 000—2 5 1 Milwaukee 200 000 20x—4 3 1

a-struck out for Anderson in the 5th. b-struck out for Holland in the 7th. c-walked for Pina in the 7th. d-walked for Hader in the 7th. e-struck out for Granderson in the 8th. f-struck out for Soria in the 8th.

E_Panik (6), T.Shaw (11). LOB_San Francisco 4, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Aguilar (22). HR_Hanson (8), off Anderson; Braun (15), off Holland. RBIs_C.Shaw (3), Hanson (39), Aguilar 2 (97), Braun 2 (51). SB_Hanson (7).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 2 (Slater, Hernandez); Milwaukee 4 (Schoop, Perez 3). RISP_San Francisco 0 for 6; Milwaukee 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_C.Shaw, Yelich, Aguilar. GIDP_Hernandez.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Anderson, Schoop, Aguilar).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Holland 6 2 2 2 5 8 95 3.54 Strickland, L, 3-5 1-3 0 2 2 2 0 16 3.46 Watson 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 9 2.88 Okert 1 0 0 0 0 3 22 0.00 Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson 5 5 2 2 1 5 74 3.95 Hader, W, 5-1 2 0 0 0 1 5 35 2.13 Soria, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.02 Jeffress, S, 9-14 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 1.46

Inherited runners-scored_Watson 2-2. WP_Anderson.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_2:51. A_30,916 (41,900).

