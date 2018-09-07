Brewers 4, Giants 2

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Panik 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Slater rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Longoria 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Belt 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.260
|Hundley c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|C.Shaw lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.059
|Hernandez cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Hanson ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.267
|Holland p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.061
|b-Pence ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Strickland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Okert p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|2
|13
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cain cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Yelich rf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.314
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.276
|Braun lf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0
|.255
|Arcia ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.238
|Kratz c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|T.Shaw 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.242
|Perez ss-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Pina c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|c-Granderson ph-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|e-Broxton ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|Anderson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.093
|a-Santana ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Hader p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|d-Thames ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Soria p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Saladino ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Jeffress p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|28
|4
|3
|4
|8
|13
|San Francisco
|000
|110
|000—2
|5
|1
|Milwaukee
|200
|000
|20x—4
|3
|1
a-struck out for Anderson in the 5th. b-struck out for Holland in the 7th. c-walked for Pina in the 7th. d-walked for Hader in the 7th. e-struck out for Granderson in the 8th. f-struck out for Soria in the 8th.
E_Panik (6), T.Shaw (11). LOB_San Francisco 4, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Aguilar (22). HR_Hanson (8), off Anderson; Braun (15), off Holland. RBIs_C.Shaw (3), Hanson (39), Aguilar 2 (97), Braun 2 (51). SB_Hanson (7).
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 2 (Slater, Hernandez); Milwaukee 4 (Schoop, Perez 3). RISP_San Francisco 0 for 6; Milwaukee 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_C.Shaw, Yelich, Aguilar. GIDP_Hernandez.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Anderson, Schoop, Aguilar).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Holland
|6
|2
|2
|2
|5
|8
|95
|3.54
|Strickland, L, 3-5
|1-3
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|16
|3.46
|Watson
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|9
|2.88
|Okert
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|22
|0.00
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson
|5
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|74
|3.95
|Hader, W, 5-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|35
|2.13
|Soria, H, 9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.02
|Jeffress, S, 9-14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|1.46
Inherited runners-scored_Watson 2-2. WP_Anderson.
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_2:51. A_30,916 (41,900).
