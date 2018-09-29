Brewers 6, Tigers 5

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Candelario 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .224 Jones cf 4 2 1 0 1 1 .209 Castellanos rf 5 2 2 1 0 2 .299 Goodrum 1b 3 0 2 3 1 0 .243 Mahtook lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .205 VerHagen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Farmer p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Greiner c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .219 Lugo 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .220 Kozma ss 2 0 1 1 0 1 .209 f-Castro ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Norris p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Coleman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Saltalamacchia ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Reininger p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Stumpf p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Reyes lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Totals 34 5 8 5 3 11

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Cain cf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .309 Yelich rf 3 2 2 3 1 1 .324 Braun lf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .251 Aguilar 1b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .273 Perez ss 3 1 1 0 0 0 .254 e-Granderson ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .240 Arcia ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .226 Moustakas 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .251 Schoop 2b 4 1 2 1 0 2 .235 Kratz c 4 0 1 2 0 1 .241 Miley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .185 a-Saladino ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .248 Burnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Williams p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Cedeno p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Thames ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .220 d-Santana ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .262 Soria p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Knebel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — g-Pina ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .251 Jeffress p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 32 6 8 6 4 12

Detroit 102 011 000—5 8 1 Milwaukee 002 300 10x—6 8 2

a-grounded out for Miley in the 3rd. b-grounded out for Coleman in the 6th. c-pinch hit for Barnes in the 6th. d-struck out for Thames in the 6th. e-walked for Perez in the 7th. f-struck out for Kozma in the 8th. g-grounded out for Knebel in the 8th.

E_Goodrum (15), Moustakas (11), Kratz (3). LOB_Detroit 7, Milwaukee 7. 2B_Schoop (22). 3B_Goodrum (3), Lugo (1). HR_Castellanos (23), off Burnes; Yelich (35), off Norris; Yelich (36), off Stumpf. RBIs_Castellanos (89), Goodrum 3 (53), Kozma (8), Yelich 3 (109), Schoop (61), Kratz 2 (23). SB_Candelario (3), Jones (13). CS_Goodrum (4). SF_Kozma. S_Burnes.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 4 (Castellanos, Greiner 2, Norris); Milwaukee 4 (Cain 2, Moustakas, Schoop). RISP_Detroit 2 for 7; Milwaukee 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Kratz.

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Norris 4 2-3 6 5 5 2 8 94 5.68 Coleman 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.51 Reininger 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 10 6.53 Stumpf, L, 1-5 2-3 1 1 1 0 2 13 4.93 VerHagen 1 0 0 0 2 2 29 4.63 Farmer 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 4.15 Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Miley 3 5 3 3 1 2 53 2.57 Burnes 2 1 1 1 1 2 31 2.61 Williams, BS, 1-1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 7 4.25 Cedeno 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 9 2.43 Barnes 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 9 3.33 Soria, W, 3-4 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.13 Knebel, H, 7 1 0 0 0 0 3 18 3.64 Jeffress, S, 15-20 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 1.29

Stumpf pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Coleman 1-0, Stumpf 1-0, Barnes 1-0. HBP_Miley (Candelario).

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:24. A_45,520 (41,900).

