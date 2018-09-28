Listen Live Sports

Brewers 6, Tigers 5

September 28, 2018
 
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Candelario 3b 3 1 0 0 0 2 .224
Castro 2b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .250
d-Lugo ph-2b 1 1 1 2 0 0 .218
Castellanos rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .298
Goodrum ss-1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .240
Adduci 1b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .269
Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Mahtook ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .208
Alcantara p 0 0 0 0 0 0
McCann c 4 0 2 1 0 1 .220
Jones cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .209
Reyes lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .223
Zimmermann p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
b-Saltalamacchia ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Hardy p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rodriguez ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .225
Totals 33 5 7 5 1 10
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Cain cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .310
Yelich rf-lf 2 2 1 2 2 1 .322
Aguilar 1b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .274
Hader p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Soria p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jeffress p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Shaw 2b-1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .240
Braun lf 4 2 3 2 0 0 .254
Broxton rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .182
Moustakas 3b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .251
Kratz c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .241
Arcia ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .226
Davies p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .067
a-Santana ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .263
Woodruff p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
c-Thames ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .220
Knebel p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Perez 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .253
Totals 32 6 11 6 2 9
Detroit 300 000 020—5 7 0
Milwaukee 301 100 01x—6 11 0

a-singled for Davies in the 4th. b-struck out for Zimmermann in the 5th. c-struck out for Woodruff in the 6th. d-homered for Castro in the 8th. e-lined out for Wilson in the 8th.

LOB_Detroit 4, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Braun (24), Arcia (16). HR_Lugo (1), off Hader; Yelich (34), off Zimmermann; Braun (19), off Zimmermann; Braun (20), off Alcantara. RBIs_Goodrum (50), Adduci (21), McCann (39), Lugo 2 (8), Yelich 2 (106), Braun 2 (61), Moustakas (94), Santana (20). S_Davies.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 1 (Reyes); Milwaukee 2 (Cain, Aguilar). RISP_Detroit 3 for 5; Milwaukee 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Braun. GIDP_Reyes, Kratz.

DP_Detroit 1 (Goodrum, Castro, Adduci); Milwaukee 1 (Perez, Arcia, Shaw).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Zimmermann 4 8 5 5 2 4 85 4.52
Hardy 1 2 0 0 0 1 20 3.57
Wilson 2 0 0 0 0 4 25 3.36
Alcantara, L, 1-1 1 1 1 1 0 0 21 2.40
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Davies 4 5 3 3 0 3 74 4.77
Woodruff 2 0 0 0 0 3 21 3.61
Knebel, H, 6 1 1 0 0 0 3 19 3.71
Hader, BS, 5-16 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 22 2.50
Soria, W, 2-4 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.19
Jeffress, S, 14-19 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 1.31

Inherited runners-scored_Soria 1-0. HBP_Hader (Candelario), Jeffress (Jones).

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_3:07. A_44,770 (41,900).

