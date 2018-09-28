Brewers 6, Tigers 5

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Candelario 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Castro 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|d-Lugo ph-2b
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.218
|Castellanos rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.298
|Goodrum ss-1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.240
|Adduci 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.269
|Wilson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Mahtook ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Alcantara p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|McCann c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.220
|Jones cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.209
|Reyes lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Zimmermann p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|b-Saltalamacchia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Hardy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rodriguez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Totals
|33
|5
|7
|5
|1
|10
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cain cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.310
|Yelich rf-lf
|2
|2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|.322
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.274
|Hader p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Soria p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jeffress p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Shaw 2b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.240
|Braun lf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.254
|Broxton rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Moustakas 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.251
|Kratz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Arcia ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Davies p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.067
|a-Santana ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.263
|Woodruff p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|c-Thames ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Knebel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Perez 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Totals
|32
|6
|11
|6
|2
|9
|Detroit
|300
|000
|020—5
|7
|0
|Milwaukee
|301
|100
|01x—6
|11
|0
a-singled for Davies in the 4th. b-struck out for Zimmermann in the 5th. c-struck out for Woodruff in the 6th. d-homered for Castro in the 8th. e-lined out for Wilson in the 8th.
LOB_Detroit 4, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Braun (24), Arcia (16). HR_Lugo (1), off Hader; Yelich (34), off Zimmermann; Braun (19), off Zimmermann; Braun (20), off Alcantara. RBIs_Goodrum (50), Adduci (21), McCann (39), Lugo 2 (8), Yelich 2 (106), Braun 2 (61), Moustakas (94), Santana (20). S_Davies.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 1 (Reyes); Milwaukee 2 (Cain, Aguilar). RISP_Detroit 3 for 5; Milwaukee 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Braun. GIDP_Reyes, Kratz.
DP_Detroit 1 (Goodrum, Castro, Adduci); Milwaukee 1 (Perez, Arcia, Shaw).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Zimmermann
|4
|8
|5
|5
|2
|4
|85
|4.52
|Hardy
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|3.57
|Wilson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|25
|3.36
|Alcantara, L, 1-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|21
|2.40
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davies
|4
|5
|3
|3
|0
|3
|74
|4.77
|Woodruff
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|21
|3.61
|Knebel, H, 6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|3.71
|Hader, BS, 5-16
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|22
|2.50
|Soria, W, 2-4
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.19
|Jeffress, S, 14-19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|1.31
Inherited runners-scored_Soria 1-0. HBP_Hader (Candelario), Jeffress (Jones).
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_3:07. A_44,770 (41,900).
