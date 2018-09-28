Brewers 6, Tigers 5

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Candelario 3b 3 1 0 0 0 2 .224 Castro 2b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .250 d-Lugo ph-2b 1 1 1 2 0 0 .218 Castellanos rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .298 Goodrum ss-1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .240 Adduci 1b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .269 Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Mahtook ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .208 Alcantara p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — McCann c 4 0 2 1 0 1 .220 Jones cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .209 Reyes lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .223 Zimmermann p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 b-Saltalamacchia ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Hardy p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rodriguez ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .225 Totals 33 5 7 5 1 10

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Cain cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .310 Yelich rf-lf 2 2 1 2 2 1 .322 Aguilar 1b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .274 Hader p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Soria p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jeffress p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Shaw 2b-1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .240 Braun lf 4 2 3 2 0 0 .254 Broxton rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .182 Moustakas 3b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .251 Kratz c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .241 Arcia ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .226 Davies p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .067 a-Santana ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .263 Woodruff p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 c-Thames ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .220 Knebel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Perez 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .253 Totals 32 6 11 6 2 9

Detroit 300 000 020—5 7 0 Milwaukee 301 100 01x—6 11 0

a-singled for Davies in the 4th. b-struck out for Zimmermann in the 5th. c-struck out for Woodruff in the 6th. d-homered for Castro in the 8th. e-lined out for Wilson in the 8th.

LOB_Detroit 4, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Braun (24), Arcia (16). HR_Lugo (1), off Hader; Yelich (34), off Zimmermann; Braun (19), off Zimmermann; Braun (20), off Alcantara. RBIs_Goodrum (50), Adduci (21), McCann (39), Lugo 2 (8), Yelich 2 (106), Braun 2 (61), Moustakas (94), Santana (20). S_Davies.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 1 (Reyes); Milwaukee 2 (Cain, Aguilar). RISP_Detroit 3 for 5; Milwaukee 3 for 8.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Braun. GIDP_Reyes, Kratz.

DP_Detroit 1 (Goodrum, Castro, Adduci); Milwaukee 1 (Perez, Arcia, Shaw).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Zimmermann 4 8 5 5 2 4 85 4.52 Hardy 1 2 0 0 0 1 20 3.57 Wilson 2 0 0 0 0 4 25 3.36 Alcantara, L, 1-1 1 1 1 1 0 0 21 2.40 Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Davies 4 5 3 3 0 3 74 4.77 Woodruff 2 0 0 0 0 3 21 3.61 Knebel, H, 6 1 1 0 0 0 3 19 3.71 Hader, BS, 5-16 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 22 2.50 Soria, W, 2-4 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.19 Jeffress, S, 14-19 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 1.31

Inherited runners-scored_Soria 1-0. HBP_Hader (Candelario), Jeffress (Jones).

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_3:07. A_44,770 (41,900).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.