Brewers 9, Nationals 4

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Granderson rf 1 1 0 0 2 0 .244 b-Perez ph-rf 2 1 1 0 1 0 .264 Yelich lf 4 2 1 4 2 0 .316 Shaw 2b-1b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .243 Thames 1b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .224 d-Saladino ph-2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .272 Moustakas 3b 4 0 1 2 1 1 .254 Pina c 3 1 1 0 2 0 .259 Broxton cf 5 1 1 3 0 2 .197 Arcia ss 5 1 1 0 0 0 .212 Guerra p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .088 a-Santana ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .247 Woodruff p 1 1 0 0 1 0 .250 Cedeno p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Schoop ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .239 Knebel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 36 9 10 9 11 5

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Eaton rf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .299 Turner ss 5 0 1 0 0 2 .271 Harper cf 2 1 1 0 1 1 .245 Williams p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Zimmerman ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .261 Solis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Glover p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rendon 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .293 Soto lf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .303 Reynolds 1b 4 0 2 2 0 1 .263 Difo 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .239 Kieboom c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .181 Rodriguez p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .143 Collins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Stevenson cf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .259 Totals 36 4 9 4 2 11

Milwaukee 200 070 000—9 10 0 Washington 013 000 000—4 9 0

a-flied out for Guerra in the 4th. b-walked for Granderson in the 5th. c-flied out for Williams in the 7th. d-singled for Thames in the 8th. e-flied out for Cedeno in the 9th.

LOB_Milwaukee 11, Washington 7. 2B_Thames (10), Guerra (3). HR_Broxton (3), off Rodriguez; Yelich (27), off Collins; Difo (6), off Guerra. RBIs_Yelich 4 (81), Moustakas 2 (83), Broxton 3 (10), Soto (53), Reynolds 2 (36), Difo (35).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (Broxton 4); Washington 2 (Rendon, Difo). RISP_Milwaukee 5 for 13; Washington 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Moustakas. LIDP_Granderson.

DP_Washington 1 (Turner).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Guerra 3 5 4 4 2 3 58 4.27 Woodruff, W, 3-0 4 3 0 0 0 5 58 4.24 Cedeno 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 2.63 Knebel 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 4.95 Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rodriguez, L, 2-2 4 2-3 7 7 7 7 2 100 5.58 Collins 1-3 1 2 2 2 0 16 3.63 Williams 2 0 0 0 2 2 33 0.00 Solis 1 1 0 0 0 1 21 5.09 Glover 1 1 0 0 0 0 18 4.32

Inherited runners-scored_Collins 2-2. WP_Guerra, Collins.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Brian Knight; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:22. A_33,032 (41,313).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.