Brewers 9, Nationals 4

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Granderson rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.244
|b-Perez ph-rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.264
|Yelich lf
|4
|2
|1
|4
|2
|0
|.316
|Shaw 2b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.243
|Thames 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.224
|d-Saladino ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Moustakas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.254
|Pina c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.259
|Broxton cf
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.197
|Arcia ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Guerra p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.088
|a-Santana ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Woodruff p
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Cedeno p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Schoop ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Knebel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|36
|9
|10
|9
|11
|5
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Eaton rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|Turner ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|Harper cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.245
|Williams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Zimmerman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Solis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Glover p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rendon 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.293
|Soto lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.303
|Reynolds 1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.263
|Difo 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.239
|Kieboom c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.181
|Rodriguez p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|Collins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Stevenson cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Totals
|36
|4
|9
|4
|2
|11
|Milwaukee
|200
|070
|000—9
|10
|0
|Washington
|013
|000
|000—4
|9
|0
a-flied out for Guerra in the 4th. b-walked for Granderson in the 5th. c-flied out for Williams in the 7th. d-singled for Thames in the 8th. e-flied out for Cedeno in the 9th.
LOB_Milwaukee 11, Washington 7. 2B_Thames (10), Guerra (3). HR_Broxton (3), off Rodriguez; Yelich (27), off Collins; Difo (6), off Guerra. RBIs_Yelich 4 (81), Moustakas 2 (83), Broxton 3 (10), Soto (53), Reynolds 2 (36), Difo (35).
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (Broxton 4); Washington 2 (Rendon, Difo). RISP_Milwaukee 5 for 13; Washington 2 for 5.
Runners moved up_Moustakas. LIDP_Granderson.
DP_Washington 1 (Turner).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Guerra
|3
|5
|4
|4
|2
|3
|58
|4.27
|Woodruff, W, 3-0
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|58
|4.24
|Cedeno
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.63
|Knebel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|4.95
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodriguez, L, 2-2
|4
|2-3
|7
|7
|7
|7
|2
|100
|5.58
|Collins
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|16
|3.63
|Williams
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|33
|0.00
|Solis
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|5.09
|Glover
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|4.32
Inherited runners-scored_Collins 2-2. WP_Guerra, Collins.
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Brian Knight; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_3:22. A_33,032 (41,313).
