Bridge-Gadd’s 4 TDs lead N Arizona past S Utah 31-23

September 22, 2018 10:32 pm
 
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Daniel Bridge-Gadd threw for three touchdowns and ran for a fourth and Northern Arizona opened Big Sky Conference play with a 31-23 win over defending champion Utah State on Saturday night.

In his second start for injured star Case Cookus, the University of Washington transfer put the Lumberjacks (2-2) up 24-23 late in the third quarter when he connected with Brandon Porter for a 68-yard score. Bridge-Gadd secured the win by capping a 14-play, 78-yard drive with an 8-yard TD pass to Jonathan Baldwin.

Bridge-Gadd, who opened the scoring with a 6-yard run, finished 21 of 31 for 295 yards. His first scoring pass was a 4-yarder to Emmanuel Butler, the school record 29th of his career. Butler almost moved into second in career receiving yards with 2,812 and into the top five in receptions with 166.

Aaron Zwahlen’s 4-yard scoring pass to Nick Colson put the Thunderbirds (0-4) at 23-17 with 2:44 to go in the third quarter.

NAU had a 492-442 edge in total offense but Southern Utah’s two quarterbacks were picked off three times, twice by Khalil Cook.

