Britain leads Uzbekistan 2-1 in Davis Cup playoff

September 15, 2018 2:33 pm
 
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Britain captain Leon Smith called on his team to earn a winning send-off from the traditional Davis Cup in Glasgow on Sunday.

Britain take a 2-1 lead into the reverse singles against Uzbekistan in their World Group playoff after Jamie Murray and Dom Inglot came from a set down to win the doubles rubber on Saturday.

Murray, fresh from his U.S. Open mixed doubles win with Bethanie Mattek-Sands, and Inglot overcame Denis Istomin and Sanjar Fayziev 4-6, 7-6 (8), 6-2, 6-3.

It means a win on Sunday for Cameron Norrie against Istomin, or Dan Evans against Jurabek Karimov, will ensure Britain is seeded in the qualifying tournament of the revamped Davis Cup in February.

“It certainly helps to get a seeding next year for the February playoffs, but it’s much more than that,” Smith said.

“We had 6,500 people in there today that have been excellent supporters every time we bring the Davis Cup up here to Glasgow. People talked about this not meaning a lot but it didn’t look like that over the last two days, did it? You saw Friday, 7 1/2 hours of tennis.

“You saw literally blood, sweat, and a lot of tears at the end of the matches. It shows you what’s at stake when it comes to playing here.”

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

