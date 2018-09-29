Listen Live Sports

British government offers support for 2030 World Cup bid

September 29, 2018
 
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May says the government would support an England-led bid for the 2030 World Cup soccer tournament.

English Football Association officials are conducting a feasibility study on jointly bidding with their British Isles counterparts from Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Ireland.

May says “the decision on whether to bid is, of course, for the football associations to make. But if they decide to go forward, they can count on this government’s full support.”

England hosted — and won — the 1966 World Cup but has subsequently failed with bids for the 2006 and 2018 editions.

Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay have already announced plans to jointly bid for the 2030 World Cup.

The 2022 tournament is in Qatar and the FIFA showpiece will be in the United States, Canada and Mexico four years later.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

