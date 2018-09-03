Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Browns O-line still in limbo with Steelers coming up

September 3, 2018 1:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Browns offensive line is still in limbo.

Coach Hue Jackson would not reveal his starters on the line’s left side following Monday’s practice as Cleveland kicked off its week of preparation for Sunday’s season opener against Pittsburgh. Jackson may move Joel Bitonio back to left guard after sliding him to left tackle during training camp.

Jackson insists his goal is to “put the best five guys out there.”

Bitonio said he’s ready to play either position and will do whatever Jackson wants. Bitonio believes Jackson will announce his decision Wednesday.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

If Jackson moved Bitonio back to guard, undrafted rookie Desmond Harrison could start at left tackle. Rookie Austin Corbett has been playing in Bitonio’s old spot during the exhibition season.

Bitonio called the 6-foot-6, 295-pound Harrison the team’s most athletic lineman. The Browns have been looking for a left tackle since 10-time Pro Bowler announced his retirement in March.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech