Bruins-Capitals Sum

September 18, 2018 10:17 pm
 
Boston 2 2 1—5
Washington 1 0 1—2

First Period_1, Boston, Hughes (Goloubef, Winnik), 1:45. 2, Washington, Barber (Boyd, Alexeyev), 4:14. 3, Boston, Lauko (Fyten), 19:03.

Second Period_4, Boston, Senyshyn (Fyten, Kampfer), 8:56. 5, Boston, Senyshyn, 19:33.

Third Period_6, Washington, Niskanen, 1:44 (pp). 7, Boston, Kuraly (Heinen, Kampfer), 19:06.

Shots on Goal_Boston 8-6-6_20. Washington 8-9-16_33.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 2; Washington 1 of 7.

Goalies_Boston, Vladar 0-0-0 (33 shots-31 saves). Washington, Holtby 0-0-0 (8-6), Samsonov 0-0-0 (11-9).

A_14,952 (18,277). T_2:32.

Referees_Brandon Schrader, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Tim Nowak.

