Bruins-Capitals Sums

Boston 2 2 1—5 Washington 1 0 1—2

First Period_1, Boston, Hughes (Goloubef, Winnik), 1:45. 2, Washington, Barber (Boyd, Alexeyev), 4:14. 3, Boston, Lauko (Fyten), 19:03. Penalties_Lauko, BOS, (holding), 16:57.

Second Period_4, Boston, Senyshyn (Fyten, Kampfer), 8:56. 5, Boston, Senyshyn, 19:33. Penalties_Gersich, WSH, (slashing), 0:57; Hobbs, WSH, Major (fighting), 4:50; ; Barber, WSH, (hooking), 5:18; Fyten, BOS, (slashing), 12:07; McNeill, BOS, Major (fighting), 14:56; O’Brien, WSH, Major (fighting), 14:56; Clifton, BOS, (hooking), 16:42.

Third Period_6, Washington, Niskanen, 1:44 (pp). 7, Boston, Kuraly (Heinen, Kampfer), 19:06. Penalties_Lauzon, BOS, (tripping), 0:22; Senyshyn, BOS, (tripping), 2:24; Lauko, BOS, (hooking), 6:55; Johansson, BOS, (boarding), 15:14.

Shots on Goal_Boston 8-6-6_20. Washington 8-9-16_33.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 2; Washington 1 of 7.

Goalies_Boston, Vladar 0-0-0 (33 shots-31 saves). Washington, Holtby 0-0-0 (8-6), Samsonov 0-0-0 (11-9).

A_14,952 (18,277). T_2:32.

Referees_Brandon Schrader, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Tim Nowak.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.