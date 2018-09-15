Bruins-Flames Sums

|Boston
|3
|0
|0
|0—4
|Calgary
|1
|0
|2
|0—3
|Calgary won shootout 0-0.
First Period_None. Penalties_None.
Second Period_None. Penalties_None.
Third Period_None. Penalties_None.
Overtime_None. Penalties_None.
Shootout_Boston 0 (), Calgary 0 ().
Shots on Goal_Boston —null. Calgary —null.
Power-play opportunities_Boston of ; Calgary of .
Goalies_Boston, . Calgary, .
Referees_. Linesmen_.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.