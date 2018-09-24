Bruins-Flyers Sum

|Boston
|2
|1
|1—4
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|3—3
First Period_1, Boston, Cehlarik (Grzelcyk, Stempniak), 4:15. 2, Boston, Carlo (Stempniak, Cehlarik), 9:31.
Second Period_3, Boston, Wagner (Lauzon), 12:37 (sh).
Third Period_4, Boston, Stempniak, 2:05. 5, Philadelphia, Weise (Raffl), 8:43 (sh). 6, Philadelphia, Giroux (van Riemsdyk, Voracek), 10:25 (pp). 7, Philadelphia, Konecny (Giroux, Hagg), 11:27.
Shots on Goal_Boston 13-9-6_28. Philadelphia 8-18-11_37.
Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 3; Philadelphia 1 of 3.
Goalies_Boston, Vladar 0-0-0 (37 shots-34 saves). Philadelphia, Elliott 0-0-0 (28-24).
A_18,955 (19,543). T_2:27.
Referees_Gord Dwyer, Beau Halkidis. Linesmen_Steve Miller, Brian Murphy.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.