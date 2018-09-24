Bruins-Flyers Sum

Boston 2 1 1—4 Philadelphia 0 0 3—3

First Period_1, Boston, Cehlarik 1 (Grzelcyk, Stempniak), 4:15. 2, Boston, Carlo 1 (Cehlarik, Stempniak), 9:31.

Second Period_3, Boston, Wagner 1 (Lauzon), 12:37 (sh).

Third Period_4, Boston, Stempniak 1, 2:05. 5, Philadelphia, Weise 1 (Raffl), 8:43 (sh). 6, Philadelphia, Giroux 1 (Voracek, van Riemsdyk), 10:25 (pp). 7, Philadelphia, Konecny 1 (Hagg, Giroux), 11:27.

Shots on Goal_Boston 13-9-6_28. Philadelphia 8-18-11_37.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 3; Philadelphia 1 of 3.

Goalies_Boston, Vladar 1-0-0 (37 shots-34 saves). Philadelphia, Elliott 0-1-0 (28-24).

A_18,955 (19,543). T_2:27.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Beau Halkidis. Linesmen_Steve Miller, Brian Murphy.

