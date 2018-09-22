Bruins-Red Wings Sums

Boston 1 0 2 0—3 Detroit 2 0 1 1—4

First Period_1, Detroit, Zadina 1 (Veleno, Kronwall), 2:32 (pp). 2, Boston, Hughes 1 (Kampfer, Stempniak), 7:00. 3, Detroit, Cholowski 1 (McIlrath, Nyquist), 17:03. Penalties_Johansson, BOS, (holding), 1:13; Svechnikov, DET, (hooking), 3:04; McNeill, BOS, Major (fighting), 7:05; Smith, DET, Major (fighting), 7:05; Goloubef, BOS, (slashing), 13:43.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Senyshyn, BOS, (hooking), 2:50; Veleno, DET, (high sticking), 10:46; Chara, BOS, (holding), 12:43; Cholowski, DET, (hooking), 15:06.

Third Period_4, Detroit, Saarijarvi 1 (Glendening, Rasmussen), 0:39. 5, Boston, Winnik 1 (Kampfer, Bakos), 4:34. 6, Boston, Andersson 1 (Chara, Stempniak), 14:47 (pp). Penalties_Witkowski, DET, (hooking), 12:54; Rasmussen, DET, (holding), 14:47.

Overtime_7, Detroit, Svechnikov 1 (Glendening), 1:42. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Boston 9-7-10_26. Detroit 10-5-8-2_25.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 1 of 5; Detroit 1 of 4.

Goalies_Boston, McIntyre 0-0-1 (25 shots-21 saves). Detroit, Howard 1-0-0 (26-23).

A_16,855 (20,000). T_2:30.

Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Mark Shewchyk, Andrew Smith.

