Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Buccaneers place Unrein on IR, sign Sanborn

September 3, 2018 3:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed defensive tackle Mitch Unrein on injured reserve and signed long snapper Garrison Sanborn.

Unrein, slowed during training camp and preseason by a concussion, is eligible to be designated for return from injured reserve. Sanborn re-joins the team two days after being released when the roster was trimmed to the season-opening limit of 53 players.

The Bucs also announced Monday the signing of 11 players to the practice squad, including linebacker Eric Nzeocha, who’s part of the International Player Pathway program and not eligible to be activated during the season.

Others signed to the practice squad include offensive lineman Cole Boozer, cornerback Javien Elliott, defensive ends Demone Harris and Patrick O’Connor, tight end Tanner Hudson, safety Godwin Igwebuike, defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter, running back Dare Ogunbowale, linebacker Azeem Victor and wide receiver Bobo Wilson.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech