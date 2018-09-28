Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bulls’ Denzel Valentine sidelined by sprained ankle

September 28, 2018 12:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls say guard Denzel Valentine has a moderately sprained left ankle and will be re-evaluated in one to two weeks.

Valentine was injured in practice on Tuesday. He had surgery on the same ankle in May 2017.

Valentine averaged 10.2 points last season, his second. The Bulls open at Philadelphia on Oct. 18.

___

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Department of Transportation (DOT)...
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors carve concrete slab as part of SF Fleet Week

Today in History

1998: House begins Clinton impeachment inquiry