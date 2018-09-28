Bulls’ Denzel Valentine sidelined by sprained ankle

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls say guard Denzel Valentine has a moderately sprained left ankle and will be re-evaluated in one to two weeks.

Valentine was injured in practice on Tuesday. He had surgery on the same ankle in May 2017.

Valentine averaged 10.2 points last season, his second. The Bulls open at Philadelphia on Oct. 18.

