By The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen will miss at least six weeks because of a left elbow injury.

The Bulls said Friday that Markkanen was hurt in practice Thursday and that an MRI showed a high grade lateral elbow sprain.

From Finland, Markkanen, averaged 15.2 points and 7.5 rebounds in 68 games as a rookie last season.

