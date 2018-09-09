Listen Live Sports

Bulmer, Sam Houston St. beat Prairie View A&M 41-32

September 9, 2018 1:01 am
 
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Remus Bulmer ran for a career-high three touchdowns and Nathan Stewart had seven receptions for 120 yards to help Sam Houston State beat Prairie View A&M 41-32 on Saturday night.

Junior quarterback Mike Dare, who transferred from Lackawanna College after starting his career at Rutgers, was 20-of-40 passing for 169 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in his first start for Sam Houston State (1-0).

Prairie View’s Jaylen Harris returned an interception 46 yards for a touchdown and then, fewer than three minutes later, Dawonya Tucker scored on a 25-yard run to give the Panthers a 23-17 lead with 6:16 left in the first half. Dare answered with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Davion Davis about five minutes later and, after Donovan Thomas recovered a fumble forced by Royce See at the 2, Tre Honshtein made a 20-yard field goal as the half expired to give SHSU a 27-23 lead.

After a Prairie View (1-2) punt on the opening possession of the second half, Dare hit Tyler Scott for a 16-yard touchdown that capped a nine-play, 80-yard drive.

Tucker led the Panthers with a career-high 245 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 21 carries — his second consecutive game with 200-plus yards.

