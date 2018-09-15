Listen Live Sports

Burks leads way in Kennesaw State’s school-record 62-13 win

September 15, 2018 10:20 pm
 
KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Chandler Burks rushed for three touchdowns and passed for another and Kennesaw State set a program record for points with a 62-13 win over Alabama State on Saturday night.

The Owls (2-1), ranked eighth in the coaches poll, offered free tickets to North Carolina and South Carolina evacuees from Hurricane Florence but those fans had to endure a one-hour and 42-minute delay to the start of the game because of lightning.

The 62 points against the Hornets (1-2) surpassed the 58 scored against Edward Waters in 2015.

All of Burks’ offensive production came in the first half when the Owls took a 42-6 lead. He completed all four of his passes for 95 yards and finished with 70 of the Owls’ 417 rushing yards. Darnell Holland rushed for 136 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown, also all in the first half.

Kennesaw State’s Isaac Foster opened the second half with a program-record 100-yard kickoff return.

The Owls outgained the Hornets 563-314.

