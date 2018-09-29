Listen Live Sports

Burks propels Kennesaw State to 24-10 win over Samford

September 29, 2018 9:08 pm
 
KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Chandler Burks threw a touchdown pass and ran for two scores to propel Kennesaw State to a 24-10 victory over Samford on Saturday.

Burks scored on a 1-yard run with 1:08 left in the first quarter to erase a 3-0 deficit and put the Owls (4-1) on top for good. Burks added a 9-yard scoring strike to TJ Reed in the second quarter and picked up his third TD on a 3-yard run early in the third quarter. Justin Thompson kicked a 33-yard field goal in the final period to cap the scoring for Kennesaw State.

All the Bulldogs (1-4) managed after Mitchell Fineran’s 20-yard first-quarter field goal was a 1-yard TD pass from Devlin Hodges to Chris Shelling with 93 seconds left in the game.

The Owls did most of their damage on the ground, picking up 220 yards on 55 carries.

Hodges completed 21 of 34 passes for 150 yards.

