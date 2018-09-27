Listen Live Sports

Busquets signs new contract with Barcelona through 2023

September 27, 2018 11:15 am
 
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona says Sergio Busquets has signed a new contract that will keep him at the Spanish champion through the 2022-23 season.

Barcelona adds his buyout clause has increased from 200 million euros ($234 million) to 500 million euros ($584 million).

The Spanish international’s previous deal was scheduled to finish in 2021.

The 30-year-old Busquets is in his 11th season with Barcelona after coming through its academy. He has scored 13 goals in 490 appearances as the club’s first-choice holding midfielder.

He has helped Barcelona win three Champions Leagues, seven Spanish leagues and six Copa del Rey crowns.

