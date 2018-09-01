Listen Live Sports

Can-Am League

September 1, 2018
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 63 36 .636
Quebec 57 42 .576 6
Rockland 52 47 .525 11
Trois-Rivieres 51 49 .510 12½
New Jersey 48 51 .485 15
Hollywood 1 8 .111 17
Dominican Republic 0 9 .000 18
Salina 3 15 .167 19½
Ottawa 40 58 .408 22½

Saturday’s Games

Sussex County 7, Trois-Rivieres 1

New Jersey at Quebec, 6:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.

Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New Jersey at Quebec, 1:05 p.m.

Rockland at Ottawa, 1:30 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 2 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Rockland at Ottawa, 1:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Quebec, 4:05 p.m.

