Can-Am League

September 2, 2018 9:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 63 38 .624
Quebec 58 43 .574 5
Rockland 53 48 .525 10
Trois-Rivieres 53 49 .520 10½
New Jersey 49 52 .485 14
Hollywood 1 8 .111 16
Dominican Republic 0 9 .000 17
Salina 3 15 .167 18½
Ottawa 41 59 .410 21½

Sunday’s Games

Quebec 4, New Jersey 3

Trois-Rivieres 5, Sussex County 4

Rockland 7, Ottawa 5

Monday’s Games

Rockland at Ottawa, 1:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Quebec, 4:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

