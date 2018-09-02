Canadian Football League

All Times EDT EAST DIVISION W L T Pts PF PA Ottawa 6 4 0 12 255 227 Hamilton 4 5 0 8 229 200 Toronto 3 6 0 6 183 268 Montreal 3 8 0 6 190 339 WEST DIVISION W L T Pts PF PA Calgary 8 1 0 16 272 153 Edmonton 6 4 0 12 285 247 Saskatchewan 5 4 0 10 215 223 Winnipeg 5 5 0 10 315 253 B.C. 3 6 0 6 201 236 Friday’s Game

Montreal 21, Ottawa 11

Sunday’s Game

Winnipeg at Saskatchewan, 3 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Edmonton at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Hamilton, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 7

Ottawa at BC, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 8

Hamilton at Toronto, 1 p.m.

Saskatchewan at Winnipeg, 4 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 9

Calgary at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

