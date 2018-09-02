Listen Live Sports

Canadian Football League

September 2, 2018
 
All Times EDT
EAST DIVISION
W L T Pts PF PA
Ottawa 6 4 0 12 255 227
Hamilton 4 5 0 8 229 200
Toronto 3 6 0 6 183 268
Montreal 3 8 0 6 190 339
WEST DIVISION
W L T Pts PF PA
Calgary 8 1 0 16 272 152
Edmonton 6 4 0 12 285 247
Saskatchewan 6 4 0 12 246 246
Winnipeg 5 6 0 10 338 284
B.C. 3 6 0 6 201 236
Friday’s Game

Montreal 21, Ottawa 11

Sunday’s Game

Saskatchewan 31, Winnipeg 23

Monday’s Games

Edmonton at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Hamilton, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 7

Ottawa at BC, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 8

Hamilton at Toronto, 1 p.m.

Saskatchewan at Winnipeg, 4 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 9

Calgary at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

