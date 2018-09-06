Canadian Football League

All Times EDT EAST DIVISION W L T Pts PF PA Ottawa 6 4 0 12 255 227 Hamilton 5 5 0 10 271 228 Toronto 3 7 0 6 211 310 Montreal 3 8 0 6 190 339 WEST DIVISION W L T Pts PF PA Calgary 9 1 0 18 295 172 Saskatchewan 6 4 0 12 246 246 Edmonton 6 5 0 12 305 270 Winnipeg 5 6 0 10 338 284 B.C. 3 6 0 6 201 236 Friday’s Game

Ottawa at BC, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Hamilton at Toronto, 1 p.m.

Saskatchewan at Winnipeg, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Game

Calgary at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 14

BC at Montreal, 7:30 pm.

Saturday, Sept. 15

Calgary at Hamilton, 4 p.m.

Ottawa at Saskatchewan, 9:30 p.m.

