Canadian Football League

|All Times EDT
|EAST DIVISION
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Ottawa
|6
|4
|0
|12
|255
|227
|Hamilton
|6
|5
|0
|12
|307
|253
|Montreal
|3
|8
|0
|6
|190
|339
|Toronto
|3
|9
|0
|6
|250
|372
|WEST DIVISION
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Calgary
|9
|1
|0
|18
|295
|172
|Saskatchewan
|7
|4
|0
|14
|278
|273
|Edmonton
|6
|5
|0
|12
|305
|270
|Winnipeg
|5
|7
|0
|10
|365
|316
|B.C.
|4
|6
|0
|8
|227
|250
|Friday’s Game
BC 26, Ottawa 14
Hamilton 36, Toronto 25
Saskatchewan 32, Winnipeg 27
Calgary at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
BC at Montreal, 7:30 pm.
Calgary at Hamilton, 4 p.m.
Ottawa at Saskatchewan, 9:30 p.m.
