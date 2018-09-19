Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Canadian Football League

September 19, 2018 6:07 pm
 
< a min read
All Times EDT
EAST DIVISION
W L T Pts PF PA
Ottawa 7 5 0 14 299 278
Hamilton 6 6 0 12 335 296
Toronto 3 8 0 6 236 346
Montreal 3 9 0 6 204 371
WEST DIVISION
W L T Pts PF PA
Calgary 10 2 0 20 380 248
Edmonton 7 5 0 14 353 312
Saskatchewan 7 5 0 14 303 303
B.C. 5 6 0 10 259 264
Winnipeg 5 7 0 10 365 316
Friday’s Game

BC 32, Montreal 14

Saturday’s Games

Calgary 43, Hamilton 28

Ottawa 30, Saskatchewan 25

Friday, Sept. 21

Montreal at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 22

Edmonton at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

Saskatchewan at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Hamilton at BC, 10 p.m.

