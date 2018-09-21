Canadian Football League

All Times EDT EAST DIVISION W L T Pts PF PA Ottawa 7 5 0 14 299 278 Hamilton 6 6 0 12 335 296 Toronto 3 8 0 6 236 346 Montreal 3 10 0 6 218 402 WEST DIVISION W L T Pts PF PA Calgary 10 2 0 20 380 248 Edmonton 7 5 0 14 353 312 Saskatchewan 7 5 0 14 303 303 Winnipeg 6 7 0 12 396 330 B.C. 5 6 0 10 259 264 Friday’s Game

Winnipeg 31, Montreal 14

Saturday’s Games

Edmonton at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

Saskatchewan at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Hamilton at BC, 10 p.m.

Advertisement

Friday, Sept. 28

Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 29

BC at Hamilton, 4 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 30

Saskatchewan at Montreal, 1 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.