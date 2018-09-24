Canadian Football League

All Times EDT EAST DIVISION W L T Pts PF PA Ottawa 8 5 0 16 327 293 Hamilton 6 7 0 12 367 331 Toronto 3 9 0 6 265 376 Montreal 3 10 0 6 218 402 WEST DIVISION W L T Pts PF PA Calgary 10 2 0 20 380 248 Saskatchewan 8 5 0 16 333 332 Edmonton 7 6 0 14 368 340 Winnipeg 6 7 0 12 396 330 B.C. 6 6 0 12 294 296 Friday’s Game

Winnipeg 31, Montreal 14

Saturday’s Games

Ottawa 28, Edmonton 15

Saskatchewan 30, Toronto 29

BC 35, Hamilton 32, OT

Friday, Sept. 28

Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 29

BC at Hamilton, 4 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 30

Saskatchewan at Montreal, 1 p.m.

