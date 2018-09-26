Canadian Football League

All Times EDT EAST DIVISION W L T Pts PF PA Ottawa 8 5 0 16 327 293 Hamilton 6 7 0 12 367 331 Toronto 3 9 0 6 265 376 Montreal 3 10 0 6 218 402 WEST DIVISION W L T Pts PF PA Calgary 10 2 0 20 380 248 Saskatchewan 8 5 0 16 333 332 Edmonton 7 6 0 14 368 340 Winnipeg 6 7 0 12 396 330 B.C. 6 6 0 12 294 296 Friday’s Game

Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

BC at Hamilton, 4 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Game

Saskatchewan at Montreal, 1 p.m.

Advertisement

Friday, Oct. 5

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 6

Toronto at BC, 7 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 8

Calgary at Montreal, 1 p.m.

Edmonton at Saskatchewan, 4 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.