Canadian Football League

September 29, 2018 6:55 pm
 
All Times EDT
EAST DIVISION
W L T Pts PF PA
Ottawa 8 5 0 16 327 293
Hamilton 7 7 0 14 407 341
Montreal 3 10 0 6 218 402
Toronto 3 10 0 6 281 414
WEST DIVISION
W L T Pts PF PA
Calgary 11 2 0 22 418 264
Saskatchewan 8 5 0 16 333 332
Edmonton 7 6 0 14 368 340
Winnipeg 6 7 0 12 396 330
B.C. 6 7 0 12 304 336
Friday’s Game

Calgary 38, Toronto 16

Saturday’s Games

Hamilton 40, BC 10

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Game

Saskatchewan at Montreal, 1 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 5

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 6

Toronto at BC, 7 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 8

Calgary at Montreal, 1 p.m.

Edmonton at Saskatchewan, 4 p.m.

