Canadiens-Senators Sum

Montreal 0 0 0—0 Ottawa 1 2 0—3

First Period_1, Ottawa, Pyatt 1 (McCormick, Paajarvi), 4:22.

Second Period_2, Ottawa, Duchene 1 (Tkachuk, Stone), 8:07. 3, Ottawa, Ryan 1 (Stone, Duchene), 13:34 (pp).

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Montreal 7-9-3_19. Ottawa 7-14-10_31.

Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 1; Ottawa 1 of 3.

Goalies_Montreal, Price 0-1-0 (21 shots-18 saves), Niemi 0-0-0 (10-10). Ottawa, Anderson 1-0-0 (19-19).

A_15,398 (18,572). T_2:25.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, James Tobias.

