Canucks-Oilers Sums

Vancouver 0 0 0—0 Edmonton 1 1 4—6

First Period_1, Edmonton, Rattie 1 (McDavid, Nugent-Hopkins), 7:32. Penalties_Edmonton bench, served by Puljujarvi (too many men on the ice), 9:41; Yamamoto, EDM, (slashing), 11:58; Hutton, VAN, (tripping), 12:50.

Second Period_2, Edmonton, Rattie 2 (Yamamoto, Khaira), 18:50 (pp). Penalties_Pouliot, VAN, (slashing), 2:49; Puljujarvi, EDM, (hooking), 12:00; Virtanen, VAN, (slashing), 16:55.

Third Period_3, Edmonton, Puljujarvi 1 (Bouchard, McDavid), 6:17 (pp). 4, Edmonton, Puljujarvi 2 (Khaira), 9:25. 5, Edmonton, Rattie 3 (McDavid, Nugent-Hopkins), 11:16. 6, Edmonton, Klefbom 1 (Lucic), 19:11. Penalties_Tanev, VAN, (hooking), 5:04.

Shots on Goal_Vancouver 13-12-10_35. Edmonton 7-11-10_28.

Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 0 of 3; Edmonton 2 of 4.

Goalies_Vancouver, Nilsson 0-1-0 (28 shots-22 saves). Edmonton, Talbot 1-0-0 (34-34).

A_18,347 (18,641). T_2:22.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Ryan Gibbons.

