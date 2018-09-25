Capitals-Blues Sums

Washington 1 1 2—4 St. Louis 0 0 0—0

First Period_1, Washington, Gersich 1 (Barber, Dowd), 10:16. Penalties_Bouwmeester, STL, (cross checking), 4:16; Siegenthaler, WSH, (roughing), 14:26.

Second Period_2, Washington, Walker 1 (Carlson, Kempny), 9:18. Penalties_Maroon, STL, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 5:33; Walker, WSH, (roughing), 13:05; Maroon, STL, Major (fighting), 13:05; O’Brien, WSH, Major (fighting), 13:05; Schenn, STL, (cross checking), 13:05; Dowd, WSH, (hooking), 14:11; Bowey, WSH, (interference), 14:11; St. Louis bench, served by Perron (too many men on the ice), 16:05; Schenn, STL, (roughing), 19:38; Wilson, WSH, (roughing), 19:38.

Third Period_3, Washington, Bowey 1 (Kuznetsov, Ovechkin), 0:52. 4, Washington, Stephenson 1, 18:34. Penalties_Bortuzzo, STL, (boarding), 4:48; Wilson, WSH, Major (fighting), 6:56; Bortuzzo, STL, Major (fighting), 6:56; Parayko, STL, (cross checking), 7:31.

Shots on Goal_Washington 9-12-16_37. St. Louis 10-19-13_42.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 5; St. Louis 0 of 3.

Goalies_Washington, Copley 1-0-0 (42 shots-42 saves). St. Louis, Johnson 0-0-0 (15-14), Allen 0-1-0 (21-19).

A_15,769 (19,150). T_2:29.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Brian Murphy, Bryan Pancich.

