Capitals-Bruins Sum

Washington 0 1 0 0—1 Boston 1 0 0 0—2 Boston won shootout 1-0.

First Period_1, Boston, Lauko (Andersson), 17:01.

Second Period_2, Washington, Connolly (Burakovsky, Djoos), 17:25.

Third Period_None.

Overtime_None.

Shootout_Washington 0 (Burakovsky NG, Djoos NG, Vrana NG), Boston 1 (Heinen G, Krejci NG, Lauko NG).

Shots on Goal_Washington 7-4-6-5_22. Boston 14-11-8-1_34.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 3; Boston 0 of 4.

Goalies_Washington, Vanecek 0-0-0 (12 shots-12 saves), Copley 0-0-0 (22-21). Boston, McIntyre 0-0-0 (22-21).

A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:42.

Referees_Beau Halkidis, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Brian Murphy.

