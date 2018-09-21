Capitals-Hurricanes Sums

Washington 1 0 0—1 Carolina 3 0 2—5

First Period_1, Carolina, Zykov 1 (Svechnikov, Slavin), 2:19 (pp). 2, Carolina, Staal 1 (McGinn, Slavin), 11:33. 3, Washington, Backstrom 1 (Orlov, Ness), 12:21. 4, Carolina, Martinook 1 (Foegele), 13:36 (sh). Penalties_Shumakov, WSH, (high sticking), 1:54; Aho, CAR, (high sticking), 7:18; Fleury, CAR, (tripping), 12:53.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Backstrom, WSH, (holding), 1:20; de Haan, CAR, (interference), 5:47; Foegele, CAR, (slashing), 18:13.

Third Period_5, Carolina, Slavin 1 (Zykov, Staal), 17:16 (pp). 6, Carolina, Necas 1 (Foegele, Hamilton), 19:23. Penalties_Ness, WSH, (holding), 1:50; Gersich, WSH, (high sticking), 16:56; Bowey, WSH, (hooking), 19:42.

Shots on Goal_Washington 7-3-8_18. Carolina 12-6-8_26.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 4; Carolina 2 of 5.

Goalies_Washington, Samsonov 0-0-0 (7 shots-6 saves), Holtby 0-1-0 (18-15). Carolina, Mrazek 1-0-0 (10-9), Nedeljkovic 0-0-0 (8-8).

A_8,364 (18,680). T_2:20.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Jesse Marquis.

