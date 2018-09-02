Listen Live Sports

Cardinals get 3 players via waivers, release Boehm, Holden

September 2, 2018 10:05 pm
 
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have been awarded waiver claims on three players — offensive linemen Jeremy Vujnovich from the Indianapolis Colts and Blaine Clausell from the Carolina Panthers and defensive tackle Garrison Smith.

In addition, the team signed free agent defensive end Zach Moore and released a pair of former draft picks, center-guard Evan Boehm and offensive tackle Will Holden. The team waived/injured defensive end Vontarrius Dora.

Vujnovich started all 16 games for the Colts last season. Smith played in eight games for Seattle last season. Clausell was on the active roster for the Panthers much of last season but did not play in any games. Moore spent seven weeks on the practice squad with Carolina last seasiib,

Boehm was a fourth-round draft pick out of Missouri in 2016. Holden was a fifth-round draft pick last year out of Vanderbilt.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

