Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cardinals’ Wainwright set to pitch for 1st time since May

September 3, 2018 1:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Adam Wainwright is set to pitch for the St. Louis Cardinals for the first time in nearly four months when he starts Sept. 10 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Wainwright has not pitched since May 13 because of right elbow inflammation. Manager Mike Shildt said Monday that Wainwight feels “really comfortable.”

Wainwright is 1-3 with a 4.00 ERA but has made only four starts in 2018 and just one since April 17. The three-time All-Star has finished in the top three of the NL Cy Young voting four times.

Wainwright has not allowed a run in 19 innings over six minor league rehabilitation appearances since Aug. 13.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Shildt said Wainwright is expected to throw a couple of side sessions before his start. The manager does not anticipate using the right-hander out of the bullpen in the interim.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech