Carolina picks Williams as captain; Rask has finger surgery

September 13, 2018 5:40 pm
 
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes picked forward Justin Williams as their captain and said center Victor Rask had surgery on two fingers he injured while slicing food in his kitchen.

Team officials made the announcements Thursday when the team opened training camp.

General manager Don Waddell says Rask will be out indefinitely after having the procedure on the fourth and fifth fingers on his right hand.

Coach Rod Brind’Amour says Williams, a three-time Stanley Cup winner and 2014 playoff MVP, will wear the “C” with Jordan Staal and Justin Faulk serving as alternate captains. Staal and Faulk shared the team captaincy last season.

The Hurricanes opened camp a day early due to the threat of Hurricane Florence and will cancel practice either Friday or Saturday, depending on the storm’s severity.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

