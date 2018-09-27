Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

CAS confirms Russian track federation’s doping ban appeal

September 27, 2018 7:45 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The Court of Arbitration for Sport says it has received a Russian appeal against the country’s doping ban from international track and field.

After nearly three years under sanctions for widespread doping, the Russian track federation is trying to overturn the ban which forces its top athletes to compete as neutrals.

Winning the appeal against the IAAF would return the Russian flag to international championships and scrap a vetting system which keeps competitors out if the IAAF isn’t convinced they are clean.

CAS initially said Tuesday it hadn’t received the appeal, but now says the case has been filed. It hasn’t given a date for the case to be heard.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech