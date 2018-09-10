Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Casey withdraws after 3rd round of BMW Championship

September 10, 2018 7:44 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (AP) — Paul Casey has withdrawn from the rain-plagued BMW Championship.

Casey cited back pain for pulling out of the FedEx Cup playoff event at Aronimink on Monday morning. The fourth round was a washout Sunday because of steady rain that has left the course unplayable.

Even with a gray sky and drizzle, the fourth round began Monday with hopes of getting in 72 holes.

Casey was No. 17 in the FedEx Cup and already assured of being among the top 30 who advance to the Tour Championship on Sept. 20 in Atlanta.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech