Cavaleiro scores with first touch in EPL, Wolves beat Saints

September 29, 2018 1:27 pm
 
WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Ivan Cavaleiro scored with his first touch in the English Premier League to help Wolverhampton to a 2-0 victory over Southampton on Saturday.

After missing the start of the season with a back injury, Cavaleiro was teed up by Raul Jimenez to score in the 79th minute after 94 seconds on the field.

Jonny Otto netted eight minutes later from Matt Doherty’s cutback.

Wolves sit eighth overall.

“There’s a long way to go and we have to improve,” Wolverhampton manager Nuno Espirito Santo said. “Southampton really put us against the ropes, it’s not easy and tough moments will arrive and we have to be ready for it. Whether we deserved it or not, you never know. We know we are ready and able to adapt to any scenario, even when you are not having the ball.”

