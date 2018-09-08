Listen Live Sports

Cavs sign David Nwaba; guard played with Bulls last season

September 8, 2018 1:28 pm
 
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers made another move in their post-LeBron James makeover, signing free-agent guard David Nwaba to a one-year contract.

The deal is for the veteran’s minimum of $1.5 million.

The 25-year-old Nwaba played for Chicago last season, averaging 7.9 points and 4.7 rebounds in 70 games. The 6-foot-4 guard made 21 starts.

A solid defender, he’ll give the Cavs backcourt depth and provide coach Tyronn Lue with more help as the team rebuilds following James’ departure this summer as a free agent.

Nwaba will be reunited in Cleveland with former Los Angeles Lakers teammates Larry Nance Jr. and Jordan Clarkson, who came to the Cavs in a trade last season.

Nwaba agreed to sign with the Cavs last month, but the sides needed time to complete the deal.

For more AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

