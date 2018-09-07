Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

CCSU scores 27 points in 13 plays, eases by Lincoln 55-0

September 7, 2018 9:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Drew Jean-Guillaume and Aaron Dawson each had two rushing touchdowns, and Central Connecticut State beat Division II Lincoln of Pennsylvania 55-0 on Friday night.

Defending Northeast Conference champion CCSU (1-1) has won six straight home games.

CCSU scored 27 first-quarter points in just 13 plays. The Blue Devils returned the opening kickoff 45 yards and Jean-Guillaume scored five plays later. After Lincoln’s three-and-out, Courtney Rush had a catch-and-run 58-yard touchdown to make it 13-0. Enyce Walker scored from 36 yards out and Jean-Guillaume added a short TD run.

The Blue Devils blocked a punt to start the second quarter, and Dawson scored three plays later to make it 48-0.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Jacob Dolegala was 7-of-8 passing for 151 yards and two touchdowns for CCSU. Backup Tanner Kingsley completed 8 of 10 passes for 66 yards and capped the scoring with a rushing TD.

Lincoln was held to 125 total yards and seven first downs.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech