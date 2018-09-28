Celtics-Hornets, Box

BOSTON (97)

Tatum 3-11 2-2 8, Brown 5-13 2-3 14, Horford 1-3 0-0 3, Irving 4-10 0-0 9, Hayward 2-7 5-7 10, Ojeleye 0-8 2-2 2, Baynes 3-6 0-0 7, Yabusele 3-5 1-2 7, Theis 2-5 0-0 4, Morris 5-11 0-0 12, Williams III 0-2 3-4 3, Wanamaker 1-7 0-0 2, Rozier 5-10 0-1 11, Dozier 0-3 0-0 0, Lemon Jr. 2-3 1-1 5. Totals 36-104 16-22 97.

CHARLOTTE (104)

Batum 4-9 0-0 10, Williams 2-6 0-0 5, Zeller 5-10 2-4 13, Walker 3-10 5-5 12, Lamb 5-8 2-2 15, Kidd-Gilchrist 2-6 6-6 10, Bridges 4-10 0-2 10, Kaminsky 0-4 2-2 2, Hernangomez 3-7 3-10 9, Parker 0-3 0-0 0, Graham 3-5 0-0 7, Bacon 3-11 5-8 11. Totals 34-89 25-39 104.

Boston 37 23 21 16— 97 Charlotte 20 25 39 20—104

3-Point Goals_Boston 9-47 (Morris 2-7, Brown 2-8, Horford 1-1, Baynes 1-2, Rozier 1-4, Irving 1-5, Hayward 1-5, Wanamaker 0-1, Theis 0-1, Lemon Jr. 0-1, Yabusele 0-2, Tatum 0-3, Ojeleye 0-7), Charlotte 11-36 (Lamb 3-5, Batum 2-6, Bridges 2-6, Zeller 1-1, Graham 1-2, Walker 1-4, Williams 1-5, Hernangomez 0-1, Bacon 0-2, Kaminsky 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 56 (Ojeleye 8), Charlotte 65 (Kidd-Gilchrist 12). Assists_Boston 12 (Irving, Horford 3), Charlotte 17 (Batum 6). Total Fouls_Boston 35, Charlotte 22. Technicals_Charlotte coach Hornets (Defensive three second). A_18,081 (21,750).

